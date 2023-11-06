Uwazuruike alleges abduction of 4 men by Soldiers in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Monday alleged that his men were abducted by soldiers.

Uwazuruike disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha.

The Pro-Biafra leader said the incident happened last Sunday night, at his country home in Okwe, Onuimo council area of Imo state.

On how it happened, Uwazuruike said: “According to him, “Some Nigerian Soldiers stormed my Okwe Country home and abducted 4 of my security details guarding the MASSOB Freedom House in Onuimo local government area of Imo state. No provocation led to the abduction and no explanation was offered by the Soldiers to his arrested security details.

“Uwazuruike who is also the founder of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB ,urged the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, near Owerri, to ensure the early release of his security men. The members of BIM-MASSOB have never being indicted or found wanton by any security reports because of the peaceful approach to our agitation for Biafra.”

“The Soldiers who arrived the Freedom House in a Navy blue colour Sienna car sighted the MASSOB security men in front of the gate to the MASSOB’s Freedom House. When they stopped, the Soldiers numbering about 5 walked straight to my security men and started flogging them mercilessly without any explanation or provocation.

“The Soldiers after beating my members blindfolded them with clothes and whisked them away to an unknown destination. We are demanding for their immediate release or be handed over to any Police station nearest to them, also their their names as Comrades. Enoch Chukwuemeka, Joseph Ekpeyong, Sunday Osulor and Goodluck Chukwuemeka,” BIM said.

Reacting, the Army Public Relations Officer, PRO, Joseph Akubo, said soldiers don’t abduct but only arrest people who have questions to answer.

He said: “Soldiers don’t abduct people, soldiers don’t just arrest people except those who have questions to answer. We arrested them because they were carrying IPOB insignia and flags.IPOB is a terrorist organisation.”