Photo: Uvwie Kingdom hosts aviation minister, Keyamo

From right, Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Olorogun Festus Keyamo (SAN) and Olorogun Charles Obada, during the grand reception for the Minister by the people of Uvwie Kingdom at the palace of HRM Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso JP OON Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area on Saturday, November 11, 2023 .

His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Delta State on Saturday hosted the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo,

A statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to Keyamo, said that the civic reception was the Ovie’s little way of appreciating the “gallant strides and impressive track records” of Keyamo, who he said had crossed all rubicon, against all odds.

Keyamo is the Ogba-Uri of Ogor Kingdom (Strong man of the law) and Omorokaro of Uvwie Kingdom (The child who leads the way).

The statement stated that there would be light entertainment at the minister’s residence after the reception by the monarch.