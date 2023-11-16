US Rotary club partners Nigeria on free malaria treatment in Delta communities

…As Delta monarch confers chieftaincy title on rotarian

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Rotary Club Int’l of Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States of America, USA, in collaboration with its Nigerian counterparts, has taken the campaign against malaria to flood-prone communities in the Patani local government area of Delta State.

The US Rotary Club, partnering with the Rotary Club of Agege, Lagos State and the Rotary Club of Ughelli Metropolis, Delta State, has already embarked on free malaria treatment in Patani, a flood-prone local government area and one of the most vulnerable to the malaria parasite in Niger Delta.

The programme with the theme, “Zero Malaria Initiative in Patani” was said to be one of the many medical and life-changing interventions of the organization.

Speaking on the initiative, the President Rotary Club of Maple Grove/Coordinator of the programme, Mrs Jennifer Borel, said the initiative was one of Rotary’s many medical interventions carried out to affect lives positively.

She said: “This initiative is one of Rotary’s many medical and life-changing interventions carried out for the benefit of mankind, especially the poor and vulnerable across the globe.

“Nigeria’s Niger Delta region has a high humidity level that causes rainfalls, resulting in flooding and which ultimately displaces many people from their homes and farm settlements.

“The resultant effects of the flooding amongst other things is being a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which carry the malaria parasite and other health challenges, thereby endangering the people of the region, especially in Patani which was one of the worst affected areas in the 2022 flood.

“The World Health Organization, WHO, has identified that Nigeria has a burden of over 51 million persons affected by malaria with over 207,000 deaths recorded annually, especially in the Niger Delta region.

“These facts necessitated Rotary International to take a cursory look into the menace of malaria in the region with particular interest in Patani, which was the worst flood-hit area, and this initiative will be extended to other areas of the region in due course.

“However, this initiative was initially slated to run for twelve months but it has been extended to seventeen months due to the flood situation in Patani, which made some communities inaccessible.

“The programme was kick-started with the initial training of Community-Based Volunteers (CBVs) who went door-to-door in the communities for awareness creation, supervised by the Patani Primary Healthcare Centre and fully catered for by Rotary International.

“The essence of the programme was to conduct free malaria/eye tests, provision of free malaria drugs, treated mosquito nets as well as medicated glasses to those with defective eye-sights, while serious cases were referred to Primary Health Centres”.

The health educator/promotion officer, Mrs Cynthia Amiete, who served as CBS in the Zero Malaria Initiative, said over thirty-six CBVs were trained, equipped with malaria test kits and drugs and were sent to communities and farm settlements across the council area.

She said over twenty thousand persons were tested for Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT) in the council area and those infected were treated while serious cases were referred to Primary health centres for treatment. She further disclosed that there was no record of death as a result of a malaria attack in the council area within the seventeen months and lauded the organization for its effort.

Applauding the initiative, the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, HRM Peremobowei Shadrack Erebulu, Aduo III, thanked Mrs Borel and the Rotary Club for the kind gesture for his people and the kingdom.

The monarch, however, conferred the chieftaincy title, “Izon-ebidou-arau” on Mrs Borel, translated to mean “the woman that wants good things for the Ijaw nation” and appealed for the sustainability of the programme.