Urhobo Day: Oborevwori reiterates commitment to transforming Delta

By Fortune Eromosele

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reiterated his commitment to bringing massive development to the state.

He reiterated the commitment at the Urhobo Day in Diaspora Abuja and the Inauguration of the UYLA Abuja excos and awards, organized by the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, in Abuja.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Vincent Oyibode, said, “We are aware that the Governor has started a very appreciable agenda of development of urhobo land. In his inaugural speech, we are aware that he told the world that he is going to develop Warri City and he swung into action.

“As I speak with you, julius berger has been brought to kick-start the development process. Awarding roads and bridges, to develop and repair major roads in the state”.

In his keynote address, Senior Pastor Help From Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, Dr. Pastor Godwin Ube, emphasized the importance of education in tackling social vices among youths.

According to him, “A 2014 study in the US, by an independent body called Pew Research shows that University graduates between ages 25-32 earn $17,000 more each year than those with just a secondary school certificate. According to the study, education is an influential step in staying competitive and enhancing ones skills.

“The study suggests that whether you’re starting out in your career or returning to continue to build upon your years of experience, pursuing educational training helps you keep moving forward. In order not to take much of our time, I’ll like to highlight some of the key benefits of education. Among other things, education contributes to an individual’s personality development by introducing them to different perspectives.

“It helps them develop various skills such as problem-solving, analyzing, communication, and interpersonal relations. Education shapes a person’s attitude, behaviour, and approach towards life, leading to an increase in confidence and success Quality education ensures the socio-emotional development of a child. Social-emotional skills include self-regulation and self-management.

“Socio-emotional learning helps build and maintain relationships, increase confidence and self-esteem. The pressure to perform in the workplace is impacting the mental health of many young professionals. It’s critical to emphasize socio-emotional skills in children so they can cope better as they grow up in a world full of complex challenges and human emotions.

“Career development connects with the goals of youth development. It is a lifelong process which begins with beginning of education towards attaining a career, followed by achieving standards in education, searching for good job opportunities and acquiring a right career that makes one’s life a success.

“Hence, day by day the needs and concentrations on the career development gained much attention. So, a fine blend of education and proper guidance on career development is a sure-path to redirecting our youths to a brighter, and more rewarding future clear of drugs, short-cuts to wealth and other attending debilitating threats to their tomorrow”.

On his part, President, UYLA-Abuja, Comrade Kennedy Ejename, expressed gratitude to the Association for their unwavering support and pledged to serve the Association with dedication and integrity.

He said, “I am delighted to be in your midst and humbled to address you today our Associates, members, Fellows and Distinguished Fellows of our great Association have always looked forward to moments like this that signal historic Inauguration.

“The eminent members of our Association unanimously elected me as their Chairman and President of the Association, the responsibility thrust upon my shoulders, was not lost to me. I was awed and humbled by the privilege and honour, sheer trust and confidence and respectfully accepted to serve the Association faithfully and diligently.

“As the President of our great Association, I will do my best to discharge the duties of my office and undertake to respect the judgement and advice of my fellow Members as well as the EXCO. I will join hands with all well-meaning stakeholders to create and bequeath an association that is better than the one we have today.

“I want to assure you that I am fully committed and willing to deploy my time and resources towards the attainment of our vision to establish and sustain a first-class Association, managed professionally and responsibly; one that is flexible and adaptable to the needs of its members and recognized and respected locally and internationally. I humbly, therefore, request for your support and guidance, which would be crucial in bringing about the positive change that we all desire”.