‘Unlicensed power engineers must steer clear of sector’

By Obas Esiedesa and Ezra Ukanwa

The President of the Certified Institute of Power Engineers (CIPEN), Engr. Israel Abraham has warned all unlicensed engineers to stay away from the power sector or risk severe consequences.

Engr. Abraham issued the warning during the inauguration of CIPEN and its governing council, themed: “In-depth analysis of causes and solutions to the stunted growth of Nigeria’s power sector”, on Thursday in Abuja.

He, however, emphasized the critical importance of licensed professionals in ensuring the safety and reliability of power systems.

“There has been a gap in the power sector and it is not as if we don’t have those who are working or professionals there. However, the professionals who are supposed to be in charge are not fully recognized by law. Just like normal workers and all of that but now the government has finally given tacit approval to say from this day forth these are the professionals in this very sector and those that are surrounding it.

“So, beginning from this day everyone in Nigeria who is going to practice power engineering must have approval as a practitioner, you must be licensed by this body. If you have not been licensed then you are a quack no matter how big or how small you are. That is the import of what today’s assignment is talking about.

“It is announcing to the whole world that in Nigeria, if you are practising and you’re touching wires, you’re pushing cables or transformer, anything that has to do with the power sector and it allied you are a practitioner in this body and if you are not, it means you are a quack or you’re an impostor.”

On his part, a House of Representatives member representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi Federal Constituency of Kano State, Hon. Sani Umar Bala, charged the institute with ensuring that power engineers are registered under a code for proper regulation.

He said: “My position as at the time and even today is that, since there is currently no clear enforceable code of ethics or rules of engagement for practitioners, the Institute and its Council are expected to bridge that gap by registering power engineers and professionals who are expected to conform to and be guided by a code of ethics dished out by the Institute.

“The Institute is therefore positioned to provide strict and independent regulation in the area of power engineering while also ensuring effective monitoring of practitioners and the overall practice.

“The journey to where we are today may have been hectic, but I give gratitude to almighty Allah, the National Assembly, the then President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Institute including every other person who contributed in one way or the other to the passage of the Bill into law.

“I hope that our dreams of situating a professional, ethical and specialized workforce to carry out practice in the power engineering sector in Nigeria shall truly help to complement other efforts aimed at galvanizing the sector.

“This would also replace the current evidence of uncertified or unlicensed persons who go about carrying out installations or repairs of any sort in the industry. It will protect our industry from those who have nothing to lose in their conduct and practice.”

Speaking on the implications of the recently signed Electricity Act 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Isa Musa, in his inaugural lecture, said: “It can be a single panacea for all the power problems we have in the country today.

“Lack of integrated and comprehensive energy policy, pieces of legislations, procedures and directives characterized by waste would be things of the past.

“The Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) prepared by the Energy Commission of Nigeria can be used by the states as a guide for the development of all renewable energy sources in the country”, he added.