Unlawful arrest of monarch: Court awards N20m damages against AIG, others

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6, Calabar, one Inspector Wofai Johnson and Jimmy Godwin to pay the sum of N20m to the village head of Oku Ikono in Uyo Local Government Area, for unlawful arrest.

The Royal father Eteidung Okon Akpan was arrested over an electric transformer in the village.

The Court presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong on Thursday ordered the Respondents to pay the royal father N20m for arresting him on 28th February, 2022 and 28th April, 2022 by the Anti Cultism Unit of the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia and continually harassing him till date.

It held that the Respondents , Jimmy Godwin, who instigated the Police against the Village Head is to cough out N10m, the AIG, Zone 6, Calabar, who authorised the unlawful action, N6m, while the Investigative Police Officer(IPO) Inspector Wofai Johnson of Anti Vice Unit, Zone 6, Calabar, who obeyed the unlawful order of the AIG, is to pay the Village Head N4m.

The court further held that the action of the Police has consistently made the village head to suffer aggravated and psychological harassment, just because he performed his constitutional functions for his community.

Justice Ntong said the Police chose to remain aloof after they were served the originating processes in the matter.

The Court said the Nigeria Police should now be more discreet and civil in their investigations especially where the matter is civil and contractual.

Ntong found the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 and two other Respondents liable for breaching the fundamental rights of the applicant.