United Airlines, Houston airport system invest over $2bn in terminal B

By Prince Okafor

The United Airlines and the Houston Airport System, HAS, announced a massive investment at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, with United’s Terminal B transformation program.

The project is set to redefine the air travel experience and cater to the future needs of an estimated 36 million passengers.

The program encompasses the construction of 40 new gates for both domestic and international travel, ensuring a cutting-edge experience for travellers.

According to United’s Vice President of IAH, Phil Griffith, “This investment further supports United’s position as Houston’s carrier of choice.

“On behalf of our more than 14,000 employees who call Houston home, I can’t wait to continue to do all we can to serve our customers flying to, from and through our hub on more than 400 flights each day.”

The project includes expanding curbside and roadway capacity, along with expanding the ticketing lobby, offering passengers convenience through dynamic signage, intuitive wayfinding systems and a ground-level check-in area. The third floor is expected to house a streamlined security processing area.

Once through security, the New Terminal B North expansion comprises two new passenger concourses, replacing the 1969-era Flight Stations.

The Terminal B North Concourse, spanning approximately 765,000 square feet over three levels, will house 22 narrow-body gates. Additionally, a large United ClubSM at the mezzanine level will offer unobstructed views of the airfield, set to become the largest club in the United system.

The baggage claim hall will be expanded, and a new baggage handling system, equipped with advanced baggage tracking technology, will support increased capacity.

Also, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, said: “The expansion of Terminal B underscores the shared commitment between United Airlines and the City of Houston to enhance Bush Airport and Houston’s economy.

“This redevelopment program will bring nearly 3,000 new jobs to Houston. The bigger and more modern domestic terminal will amplify Houston’s reputation as a premier destination and cultivate even more opportunities for future economic development.

“As a global city and a sought-after destination, larger and more efficient aircraft flying to Houston will improve the passenger experience and support our promise to advance sustainable practices.”

United Airlines expects to invest more than $1.9 billion in the Terminal B Transformation Program and the City of Houston expects to fund $624 million in enabling projects required for the program.

Aviation Director, Houston, Mario Diaz, stated “The redevelopment of one of Bush Airport’s oldest terminals is a symbol of the crucial role air service plays in the economic vitality of Houston. Our long-standing partnership with United Airlines has led to this historic growth and revitalization opportunity for Houston Airports.

“As we make significant progress on the new international terminal at Bush Airport to meet the growing demand for international travel, United Airlines’ Terminal B transformation will help Houston meet the growing demand for domestic travel. Today’s decision underscores our strategy to gain passengers’ trust by providing safe, clean, world-class facilities with outstanding 5-star customer service.”