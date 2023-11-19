Uniosun denies increasing tuition fee

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State University, Osogbo, has denied report that it has increased its tuition fee for the 2023/24 academic session.

In a statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji in Osogbo on Sunday, he said the University tuition fees remain unchanged, saying there is only slight changes in ancillary charges.

“The attention of the Management of Osun State University has been drawn to a publication alleging an increase in tuition fees for the upcoming academic session.

“The University categorically denies this misleading information and aims to set the record straight.

“The recent adjustments in fees pertain solely to ancillary charges, not tuition fees,” it stated.

The University reaffirms the earlier statement made by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Clement Adebooye, affirming that there would be no increment in tuition fees due to prevailing economic challenges.

“The reported increment purportedly discovered on the institution’s website does not relate to tuition and is described accordingly. We urge the public to disregard such misinformation and seek accurate details directly from official University channels.

“Osun State University remains committed to providing quality education while ensuring transparency and accuracy in its communication with the public,” it added.

ReplyReply allForward