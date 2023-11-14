Unilorin to resume 2023/2024 session December 4

The new academic session of the University of Ilorin will begin on Dec. 4 when the new and returning students are expected back on campus.

The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, while announcing this in a statement said this decision was taken by the University Senate at its 298th meeting on Tuesday.

“Lectures will commence in earnest on Dec. 18 after all registration formalities might have been completed,” he said.

Akogun went on to disclose that the matriculation of the fresh students has been slated to hold on Jan. 29.(NAN)