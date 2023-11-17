UNICEF urges Borno to do more to end open defecation

Thakkar speaking (right), speaking at the occasion in Maiduguri.

UNICEF on Friday in Maiduguri urged Borno to accelerate the stoppage of open defecation.

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Manager of UNICEF, Maiduguri Field Office, Mrs Mamita Thakkar, made the call in a presentation as part of events to commemorate the 2023 World Toilet Day.

Thakkkar noted that Borno had recorded some progress as two of its local government areas – Biu and Shani, had been identified as Open Defecation Free (ODF) areas.

Three other local government areas – Kwaya-Kusar, Bayo and Hawul were close to attaining the status, she said.

“Borno made significant progress by getting the first two local government areas to become Open Defecation Free in 2022.

“This momentum needs to be sustained, with accelerated efforts to bring more local government areas into the ODF campaign.

“Sanitation results can be achieved, if it is of high administrative and political priority; if adequate budgets are released; if capacities are built at every level and a deadline is followed,’’ Thakkar said.

She noted that it would require investments, the building of capacities and provision of access to relevant facilities in public places and in communities for any state to attain the ODF status.

In his remarks, Acting Director, Sanitation at Borno State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Mr Tijjani Babangida, said the agency had lined up programmes and advocacy visits to stakeholders to expand the ODF status. (NAN)