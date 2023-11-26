UNICEF distributes Psychosocial Support materials to Benue IDPs

…call for concerted action against SGBV

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with JASPI Health and Gender Development Initiative and theBenue Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, BERWASSA, have distributed Psychosocial Support, PSS, materials to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue State with a call on stakeholders to join forces to stamp out Sexual and Gender Based Violance, SGBV, in the camps and state in general.

Speaking at the presentation of the items at the Ortese IDPs in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, Mr. Victor Atuchukwu, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office

said it was one of the core mandates of UNICEF to ensure that “children and women are protected everywhere, anywhere and anytime and this is one of the interventions we are doing in Benue state which is under the Enugu Field Office.”

He explained that that the intervention which was targeted, for now, at three IDP camps in Guma LGA namely Ortese, Uikpam and Mbawa “is focused on preventing and responding to Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV, in IDP camps.

Giving an insight into the scope of the intervention, Mr. Atuchukwu said “first we had a safety audit to understand really what the situation of IDPs are in terms of the safety and protection of women and children and girls in these IDP camps.

“And with this, we engaged the community members and the IDP camp chairmen and camp managers as well as the government actors and we discussed the findings from the auditing. When we first met in Makurdi, it was agreed they will come back and step down what they learnt.

“On the incidences of violence against children in terms of sexual harassment and abuse that were recorded, thanks to Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, who flagged it to UNICEF. So from August till now, we engaged with the local partner, JASPI to have this intervention.

“We are also providing Case Management for children, identifying children that are having issues of protection. There was a time we learnt about missing children in the camps, so we also have relevant Ministries Department and Agencies, MDAs; Women Affairs, the Police, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP because this needs to be sustained through them.

“We also need the communities to collaborate with them, speak up against violence against children and report cases of GBV when it happens in the camp.”

Continuing, the Child Specialists said,

“What we have also achieved is improved reporting and access to reporting for the survivors of GBV in the camps. You can see that one of the materials for intervention here is reporting boxes. But how can we ensure that the people reporting are free and that their reporting are confidential and they are not haunted for reporting.

“So that is why we are working closely with the Ministry of Women Affairs especially the Gender Desk and the police in the IDPs camp.”

“IDP camp is not a perfect environment for children and their caregivers. We heard of the crisis that sent them out of their communities to the camps and reiterate that Peace is the foundation of what the United Nation does. So as much as we are intervening and making them happy here, we also want to call on all the relevant actors to see that efforts are doubled to ensure that there is peace in their communities so that they can go back to their homes to reintegrate and continue their lives because there is no better environment than the family environment for a child.

“Overall, we want to make sure that the issues of GBV is addressed in the camps. We are happy that UNICEF is able to come to this place. It is also a lesson for other actors and government to see that no child, no woman and no girl is left behind across all the IDP camps and the nooks and crannies of Benue state.”

The Executive Director of JASPI, Doosuurshater Agbata disclosed that the organisation works in Guma and Makurdi LGAs stressing, “for this activity we are working in Guma in three camps including Ortese, Uikpam and Mbawa.

“So far we have carried out training and sensitization on GBV, SGBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, MHPSS. We have also been able to train 43 social workers and out of this 43, we have 22 people from the camp and 21 social workers. We trained them on response and protection for MHPSS, GBV, SGBV, and parenting.

“We were able to construct a football post for the camp and a volley ball post. We also constructed a playground in Uikpam camp.

We have some complaint boxes because during our intervention, we discovered they didn’t have complaint boxes to give feedback on the issues they have in the camps. So we constructed two complaint boxes for each camp.

“We have provided other PSS materials such as Ludo, draft, skipping ropes, toys for the children among other materials. That is more for their mental health so that they don’t get depressed when they are playing. We know we are dealing mostly with children but we try to also incorporate their caregivers into it.

“So after this intervention today, we are expecting to see changes in the IDP camps; behavioural change especially in the parents, how they treat their children; we’re expecting to see that this children are able to open up and give feedbacks and when they have problems, they are able to to speak out.”

The General Manager of BERWASSA, Mr. Tony Mkpen commended UNICEF, JASPI and other partners for taking the lead to end SGBV in IDP camps in the state.

Represented by the Accountant of the agency, Mr. Gbarave Ortaver, the General Manager urged parents to desist from negative acts that could be emulated by children saying “we must commend UNICEF and JASPI for this initiative and we must all join the campaign to kill SGBV in the camps and society in general.”

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ann Itodo-Benjamin represented by Fidelis Alumunku noted that the fundamental rights of the child “which includes the rights to protection, survival, develop and to participate must not be tampered with by anyone, “so lets all rally round UNICEF, JASPI, the Ministry and other partners to ensure that SGBV is stamped out of the Benue society.”

Also, the Officer in Charge , Gender, Benue State Police Command, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Ann Ameh who called for the fundamental rights of the child to be respected by all also advised that people should be acquainted with the provisions of the Child Right Law to better appreciate the rights of the child in the state.

CSP Ameh also gave a commitment of the Police to always collaborate with every agency and partner to ensure the protection of the rights of the child and women saying the police in a bid to ensure protection in IDPs camps had detailed its personnel to the camps adding “we will be proactive to ensure that the abuse of their rights did not occur.”

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr. Yakubu Ibrahim, represented by the Second in Command of the Gender Desk, Assistant Superintendent, ASC, Daniel Iorkyaan said the Corps would always extend support to the fight against all forms of abuse against women and children in the camps and state in general.

Also, the Humanitarian Affairs Officer of Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, or Doctors Without Borders, Jeremiah Ityokoso who commended UNICEF and JASPI for leading the campaign and providing Psychosocial Support for children in the three camps appealed to more actors to emulate the disposition of UNICEF to bettering the lot of women and children as well as humanity in general.

He said, “more camps need more of this intervention to help restore the dignity and humanity of the IDPs so that people do not take advantage of their situation.”

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Sir James Iorpuu who was represented by Emmanuel Bako commended JASPI “for being in the middle of the UNICEF and BERWASSA to implement what we are seeing today.

“The children in the camps have been the issue for every partner in Benue; if they are not properly taken care of we will definitely be sitting on a time bomb. That is why we thank UNICEF for giving this assistance to JASPI to implement the intervention to help our children have these materials to have a sense of belonging.”

Representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Mrs. Christiana Okwejie counselled parents and IDPs Camp Managers to closely monitor children in the camps and not allow anyone abuse them or take them away for any reason.

Making a commitment to the project, Member Ayauga from the GBV Counselor’s Desk, Benue State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development assured that the Ministry would always provide Psychosocial Support for children and women in the camps.

The BERWASSA Assistant Desk Officer for UNICEF, Mr. Patrick Ihuma urged parents to help and support their children “who are victims of SGBV to own up and to speak out about the incidences so that the appropriate authorities can take them up. Before now, people were ashamed to speak up and open up about GBV but we are able to let them know that we would be working with them and it is better to speak out so that the offenders can be punished and others would learn from it.”

Also, the Programs Manager, JASPI Health and Gender Development Initiative, Sefa Awen noted that leaders in the three benefiting camps had been trained “to identity and report issues of SGBV, GBV and on the reporting mechanisms, who to report to and how. We have also bought PSS materials to help them learn and play to keep their minds away from the various issues that bother them.”

The Camp Manager of Ortese IDPs camp, Samuel Imbila promised that all the donated items would be put to good use to support the children in the camps.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Ortese, the host community of the camp, Zaki Gowon Unzughum, expressed joy that a global organisation like UNICEF was always coming to the aid of children and women in the IDPs camps in the state saying “we are elated but we are not happy that our people are still living in IDPs camps.

“These organizations and groups are spending money and suffering for us to make life better for the IDPs in the camps, the government should also help us by making our ancestral homes safe for the displaced persons to return home.”

Items distributed to the three camps includes car toys, building blocks, Ayo or Daagh, Ludo, Skipping robes, flute, rubiks cube and Vuvuzela, Alphabets and numbers, packs of cardboard papers, packs of sharpener, containers for packing toys, complaint boxes, footballs, Volley balls, two volleyball posts and one reconstructed as well as two football posts and one reconstructed post.

Others are drawing books, packs of pencils, color pencil, crayon, story books, football and volleyball nets, Whot, Football shoes, Jerseys, Toys, Badminton racket, Badminton balls and three UNICEF recreation kit boxes among several other items to support the IDPs.