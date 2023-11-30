UNIBEN alumni honour 13

University of Benin Alumni Association, UBAA, Lagos branch, will on December 3 celebrate some of her best who have shown sterling achievements in their various callings and contributed immensely to the body.

They will be honoured at the branch’s Award of Excellence and Dinner Nite at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja with the theme “Exploring Our Nation’s Strength: A Rethink.”

Those to be honoured are Nnaemeka Iheonu, Principal Manager, Legal Services, ICAN; Ifeoma Utah, GM, MTN; Kemi Akinro, SNEPCO Ltd.; Victor Oche, ED, NIMASA; Pastor Ayodele Evans Usengbuwa; Pastor Jane Pela, Founder, Afro Columbia Christ School, and Engr. Anthony Ufuoma Ekpruke, Chevron Nig. Ltd.

Others are Samson Ivovi, Sam Egube,

Saliu Osifuemhe Ahmed, Osa Aiwerioghene (GM, GTB Plc.), Felix A. Ayejunikanwa and Kingsley Chukwuma.

A statement by Olugbenga Paul-Osaro, PRO, UBAA, Lagos Branch, said Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) is the Guest Speaker and Chief Pharm (Dr.) Paul O. Enebeli, chairman.