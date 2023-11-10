Unemployment: 10 individuals trained on inverter, solar panel installation

Concerned by the rising unemployment in the country, the White Consult Technology Training Institute, has trained 10 individuals on inverter and solar panel installation.

According to the firm, the training would help in providing alternative energy solutions to interested Nigerians and bridge the nation’s unemployment gap.

The Lead Consultant of White Consult Technology Limited, Engr Adebola Anofi, who spoke at the end of the organisation’s three-month training in Lagos, said the institute was focused on equipping the unemployed, people looking to switch jobs and organisations’ members of staff looking to achieve net zero goal.

Anofi explained that the programme was in two parts – the formal training that ran for three months (in-class theory and on-field practical) and the informal training that ran for 12 months.

He said: “We also want to prevent the inexperienced ones from taking over the sector and plunging on boarding persons into undue debt. I want to implore you not to allow the knowledge acquired in the course of this training to go to waste. There are a million and one ways you can actually put your knowledge into good use, which we have discussed in the course of your training.

“From the knowledge you acquired from this training, you can function as a customer service officer, procurement officer, warehouse officer, technician, and you can function as business development officer.

“The world and Nigeria at large is evolving into a period whereby you do not have to wait until you have a first degree certificate before you begin to make good money in your adult life.

“Whatever knowledge you have acquired here with your certificate, you can present it anywhere, and if you are able to defend it, I can assure you that you will be employed.

“Second, I also want to let you know that though your training has ended, we always try to offer our students’ room to get additional training, especially in the practical aspect.

“I also want to let you know that there are job opportunities that colleagues do bring to us, for those of you that would be interested it is not automatic but we will always refer you.”

On their parts, the trainees thanked the institute for empowering them with the necessary knowledge in the renewable energy sector.

One of the trainees, Omotoso Ibukunoluwa, said: “I am one of the trainees graduating today. For the past three months, it has been fun, educational and it has been of so much benefit to us. I appreciate the management of White Consult Technology for taking us through the training.”

Another trainee, Olayemi Ezekiel, said: “With what I have experienced here for the last 3 months, I learnt a lot of things like how to install inverters and many other things.”