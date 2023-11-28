UNDP, NBS unveil Nigeria Visual Dashboard

…Say it would democratize data access

…As NBS mulls establishment of Data Science and Innovation

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The United Nations Development Program, UNDP in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning, and the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Tuesday unveiled the Nigeria Visual Dashboard to enhance data literacy among users.

The visual dashboard is an interactive tool meant to interrogate literacy of Nigerian socio-economic and cultural problems.

It allows individuals, government and private sector to monitor, see available data and use them for policy making and private engagements.

The project is a collaborative effort between the UNDP, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Unveiling the project, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu described the platform as a novel addition that can give a comprehensive view of Nigeria to citizens in seconds without transversing the country.

He said the Dashboard would encourage citizens to access data seamlessly and make informed decisions.

“The Nigeria Visual Web Platform is a novel addition that can give a view of Nigeria in few seconds, especially in a federation with development challenges and mutual suspicion. It can offer people in few minutes view of the country because there are many people who can’t appreciate the challenges of others. This is a reason to appreciate Nigeria.

“It is an important tool of knowing Nigeria better by Nigerians and non Nigerians and appreciate some of the challenges,” the Minister said.

In her own remarks, the Minister of Youth and Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim described the platform as a beacon of progress, offering comprehensive and rich visual story about Nigeria and it’s diverse populace.

For her, the collaboration between UNDP and other partners is a demonstration of commitment to harness the power of data and advance the power of data visualization to illuminate the dynamic transformation Nigeria has undergone overtime.

“The five areas of focus are perceptions that underscore the platform’s commitment to address key facets of the socio-economic, cultural and ecological dynamics.

“The overarching objective of democratising crucial data aligns seamlessly with our shared vision for informed decision making and sustainable progress.”

“By enhancing data availability in this criminal area, this collaborative initiative will be pivotal in empowering individual and organizations to monitor and respond to economic challenges and opportunities that shape Nigeria’s future,” she added.

On his part, the representative of the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Nonso Obikili said the unveiling of the data Visualised platform is timely, because, “meeting the 2030 agenda for SDGs requires that we continue to track the key indicators of progress being made around the world for escalation in areas where we are lagging behind.*

“The UN, through the United Nations Sustainable Corporation take-Off has committed to supporting the government in reporting SDGs as well as any other development indicators.

“As a country as verse as Nigeria, this platform is needed to escalate action.”

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Statistician General of the, Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Adeyemi Adeniran, said the collaboration between the partners marked a significant milestone in the collective journey toward creating awareness on data literacy among Nigerians and seeks to enhance Nigeria’s dynamic landscape..

He said the project objectives aligns with the mandate of the NBS, particularly its present drive to enhance indicator means.

Adeniran said only when awareness and knowledge of Statistics and data are created that users, particularly public policymakers, can effectively and efficiently engage with the numbers and apply them.

According to him, such application of data, he pointed out, would equally begin to make impactful results in the economy and lives of the citizens.

“This visualisation project therefore, serves as a timely enabler in that regard, offering a veritable tool for showcasing and disseminating Nigeria’s socio-economic data landscape,” he said.

“It also marks a crucial step forward in the realm of data utilization and interpretation, emphasising the importance of not only collecting data, but also translating it into a meaningful narrative that resonates with all the stakeholders,” he added.

On their part, he said the Bureau as the national Statistical office stands ready to collaborate and support any venture or initiative that would lead to more data, or the better understanding or reporting of data in the country.

With over 70 percent of indicators used in the visualisation project sourced from NBS, the Statistician General of the Federation said the agency would not only continue to make more and more data available, but would collaborate with all interested partners to see that user demand for information was satisfied to the best of its ability.

For him, the commitment, was further enshrined in the ongoing effort by the NBS to establish a Data Science and Innovation Lab, as well as a GIS Unit in the agency.

When completed, he said the Data Science and Innovation Lab would adequately enhance and add value to the data produced and disseminate by the NBS.

Also, he said it would serve as a centre to test new methods and techniques in sampling, data collection, analysis, reporting and dissemination.

The dashboard will be updated as data continue to change.