Unchecked drug abuse threat to society, says Customs CG

Wale Adeniyi, Customs CG

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi says unchecked drug abuse is a threat to the country.

Adeniyi said this on Thursday in Abuja, when he handed over some quantity of illicit drugs seized by officers of the NCS to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to him, illicit drugs like cannabis sativa and tramadol pose a severe threat to security and safety of citizens.

“Beyond being mere substances, cannabis sativa and tramadol are insidious destroyers, posing severe threats to public health, security, and social harmony.

“Authorities like the World Health Organisation (WHO) have consistently warned against the consequences of unchecked drug abuse, linking it to increased crime rates, compromised public safety, and hindrance to economic development.

“This is not solely a customs or NDLEA concern; it is a national crisis that demands immediate and collective attention,” he said.

He said that the alarming extent of this menace was vividly illustrated by the widespread nature of the seizures, spanning across various customs commands nationwide.

Adeniyi said that the seizure of the illicit drugs was done in various NCS formations across the country.

“ The seizures handed over are from the Federal Operations Unit ( FOU) Zone A -13,567 parcels of cannabis sativa, totalling 7,461 Kg.

“FOU Zone B – 1,511 parcels and 292 bags of Indian Hemp, 2,409 packets, and 8,700 unregistered sachets of tramadol, along with 2,042 sealed nylons containing D5 tablets.

“ Also, from FOU Zone C. 3,213 parcels and 935 sacks of cannabis sativa, Ogun 1 Area Command – 2,223 wraps and 144 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 3,312.7 Kilogramne.

” Western Marine Command. 1,205 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 624 kg and 109 packs by six pieces by 10 sachets of tramadol,” he said.

He said that the collaboration between the two agencies extended beyond this handover.

“it is a commitment to ongoing cooperation in intelligence sharing, joint operations, and policy alignment,” he said.

The Chairman of the NDLEA, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, lauded the NCS for the seizures.

Marwa, who was represented by Samuel Gadzama, the Director of Operations and General Investigation of NDLEA, said drugs were connected with the spread of crime in Nigeria.

“For every crime and criminality, drugs plays a huge role in the country ” he said.

He said that the seizure would be immediately destroyed to guard against its circulation in society.

“Customs and NDLEA are setting the pace for what interagency collaboration should be.

“We will not only take over the exhibit, but if there is a lead, we are ready to investigate.

“We will ensure that we immediately destroy them. We are not going to give room for its circulation into society, “/he said.

Marwa called for more collaboration between the security agencies to curb crime and make the country a safer place.

He also suggested that the area commanders of that seizure zones be given letters of commendation.