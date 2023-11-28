UNA clarifies temporary diversion of Abuja flight to Asaba

By Prince Okafor

A united Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja yesterday, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

In a statement signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, it stated that, “At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

“However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, Creating confusion among the passengers.

“Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather. United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times.”