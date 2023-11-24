UN Women, EU partner to support women’s rights, fight GBV

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a significant step toward gender equality and the eradication of gender-based violence (GBV), the United Nations Women (UN Women) has announced a partnership with the European Union (EU) to further strengthen efforts in promoting women’s rights across the globe.

The UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Beatrice Eyong, made this known at a Regional Consultation with women’s rights organizations, ahead of the annual UN 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, in Abuja.

She emphasized that the primary objective of the initiative was to enhance global and local advocacy efforts, foster collaboration, and transformative feminist action to eliminate violence against women.

“it is a real implementation of the theme of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign – “UNITE, Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

“We all need to work together as a region with solidarity and network, and multilateral actions.

“In the intergovernmental space, that means engaging with member states to urgently bring about legislative changes. It means funding long-term legal advocacy for these rights.

“And it means fully supporting women and girls’ networks and movements, including financially.

“At the local level, we must work to change the social norms that drive backlash against women’s rights. We are guided in all of these work by the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 5. It is also critical to continue forging multilateral and intergenerational partnerships, supporting the participation of young people”, she said.

Eyong further explained that UN Women saw the impact of these at the Generation Equality Forum, which launched an Action Coalition on ending violence against women.

On her part, the EU focal point person for youth, gender and human rights, Mrs. Eseme Stuart, said: “Evidence shows as well that women organizations are the most effective actors to ensure progress and sustainable change in women’s rights and gender equality.

“Women organizations play central roles in advancing the implementation of global normative frameworks, contributing to societal development while reaching the poorest and most vulnerable and marginalized women and girls. Strategic and joint actions are considered powerful mechanisms for transformative change.

“Supporting and investing in strong and autonomous feminist organizations and movements are, therefore, key strategies to achieving transformational change in policy at global, regional and national levels.”