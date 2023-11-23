UN office calls for engagement of youths in tech innovations

… commends Premiere Academy

By Adesina Wahab

The United Nations Office, Abuja has called on schools and other learning institutions to focus on improved engagement of Nigerian youths on human rights awareness and positive technological innovations to unleash their potential and capacity to influence the world.



Speaking during a Visit to Premiere Academy, Abuja recently, Knowledge Management Assistant, United Nations Information Centre, Abuja, Mrs Bolanle Olumekor, observed that the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030 rests greatly on how well the youths are empowered to unleash their potentials in the areas of innovation, industry and tech infrastructure.

Mrs. Olumekor who inspected some technological innovations and inventions by the Premiere Academy students commended the school for providing a conducive environment and rich curriculum to make learning a pleasure.

She also praised the School’s Anti-Bullying Campaign and charged the students to always stand up against bullying and other societal vices, in line with the values the school has ingrained in them.

In another development, the Raw Materials Development and Research Council (RMDRC) has described the school’s commitment to Science and Technology as an invaluable policy that offers its students a peerless foundation for their future.

Head of the Petrochemical and Materials Development Division of RMDRC, Engineer Mrs Uchenna Maduegbunam, gave the commendation while delivering a paper at a seminar organised by the school in commemoration of the 2023 World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Celebrated globally on November 10th of every year, the World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the important role and relevance of science in society as well as the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues.

Maduegbunam stated that the various technological inventions and innovations exhibited by the students were a testament to the rich curriculum and other investments made by the school.

She assured the students and the entire school community that the Raw Materials Research and Development Centre would continue to take an active interest in their technological strides, going forward.