UN deputy chief seeks Nigeria’s support on SDG 16

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa, and UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, at UN headquarters in New York

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, has solicited the support of the Nigerian government on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 16.

SDG 16 addresses the need to promote peace and inclusive institutions.

Mohammed made the call when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa, and his counterpart, Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), Head of Service, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, paid her a visit at UN headquarters in New York.

She emphasized capacity building, saying, “We are asking for support for SDG Goal 16 on institutions because if they are not strengthened, it will be difficult to achieve the development goals”.

Mohammed, however, told her guests that Nigeria had been leading the African group to push for an equitable and fair international tax system toward achieving the SDGs.

Nigeria and the African Group had on Thursday called for support from the member states to adopt a resolution on “Promotion of Inclusive and Effective International Tax Cooperation at the United Nations”.

Nigeria had, during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), presented a historic resolution that laid the foundation for the creation of a new system of international tax cooperation that should be universal in scope and approach.

With this, member states agreed for the first time to have a convention on tax cooperation and to annually discuss global tax issues and review progress.

The motion, submitted for consideration by Nigeria on behalf of the 54-member African Group of States, was adopted by consensus after some discussions on a failed amendment.

Mohammed said that the UN had been recognising the role of the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, on the tax resolution.

“We have been doing well on the tax resolution. Everybody is very proud of Nigeria.

“Bande has gained a lot of respect here at the UN. The President of the General Assembly acknowledged his sound leadership qualities.

“Even behind the scenes, he is offering his support, and we have learned a lot from him, and I hope Nigeria will continue to tap from his wealth of experience even after his tenure is over,’’ she said.

In addition, Mohammed advised Nigeria to review its foreign policy in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his role in the AU and global politics.

In his response, Amb. Lamuwa thanked the Deputy Secretary General for receiving him and for the fruitful discussion held with her on advancing Nigeria’s role in global affairs.

The envoy also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the SDGs, especially goal 16.

In addition, he reaffirmed Nigeria’s role in advancing Africa’s interests in the UN Security Council and tax policy. (NAN)