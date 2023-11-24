UK group partners NGO to train selected 150 Kwara women to be self-reliant via digital tech

By Demola Akinyemi

A United Kingdom-based organisation, Global Feminism in Solidarity and Action (UK), in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Digital Initiative Organization in Nigeria, has commenced a four-month digital training programme for selected 150 women to equip them with 21st century digital skills to empower them to be self reliant.

The Executive Director of the partnering organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative, Mrs Nafisat Bakare speaking during the orientation session of the programme, tagged, Webfala SafeHer Programme in Ilorin on Monday, said that the training was expected to equip them with digital skills to help them thrive in digital age and be self-dependent in their future endeavours.

Mrs. Bakare, who said that the programme aimed to inspire more girls and women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), added that the program was also aimed to help contribute to bridging the gender gap in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

According to her, “The Webfala SafeHer program is designed to provide our selected beneficiaries, who are all females, with a four-month intensive training in either Software Development, Product Design or Data Science.

“This initiative is not just a training programme; it’s a commitment to empowering and equipping our participants with the skills and knowledge to thrive in this digital age.”

The Executive director, who also said that the project sought to protect women and girls from Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), stressed “that has become prevalent in our society today”, adding that available data showed that 30 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced sexual abuse.

Talking on selection process for beneficiaries, Mrs. Bakare said that 637 applications were received during the call for application, adding that only 312 applicants were shortlisted for interview and screening before 150 applicants were selected to take part in the training.

She said that aside technical skills, the women would also be taught soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and branding, adding that the combination of the essential soft skills with their technical skills was crucial to their growth in the tech industry.

“Let me also emphasize that this programme is not just about preparing you for jobs—it’s about empowering you to become problem solvers, leaders, and change-makers in your respective fields. The world needs more female voices in technology, and each of you has the potential to be a force to be reckoned with in your chosen field,” she stressed.

She also called on governments at all levels to make more investments in digital skills education for women and youth towards creating opportunities for them to thrive in this digital world we are in.

She said, “In the same, I commend the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy for its Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme it recently launched to train and raise three million technical talents in the next few years. This is a lofty initiative and I believe, if properly organized, it will boost the level of digital and technical skills among young Nigerians and position Nigeria as one of the leading players in the global tech market.

“I, however, want to implore the Ministry to consider more females for the training. At Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative, we envision a future where women lead, innovate, and shape the technological landscape, not only in Nigeria but across the world.

“At this point, I want you to note that the initiative we are launching today is not the first from our organization. We have organized several training programmes aimed at empowering girls, women, children, and teachers with essential digital skills and knowledge. Notably, in 2021, we trained about 100 female graduates in web development and graphic design under our ‘Keeping Females in STEM’ initiative.

“Some of those who participated in the training are now working and making money in the tech space.

Also, last year, we organized the first of its kind STEAMFunfest in Kwara State, which brought together school children and teachers from different parts of the state. The programme was aimed at igniting Children’s Passion in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Recently, we held another training for teachers in Kwara State.

“I am excited to announce to you that in recognition of the impacts of our digital training programmes, our organization was earlier this month shortlisted as one of the 10 finalists of the 2023 Equals in TECH award, which is an initiative of the Global Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Age. We also got selected for the prestigious Pratt & Whitney E-STEM 2023 awards. While we feel encouraged and motivated by these recognitions, we see them as a challenge to make more impacts,” she said.