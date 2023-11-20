UI College of Medicine, assures of adequate hostel facilities for medical students

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Authorities of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, have assured provision of enough and adequate hostel accommodation for all its clinical and medical students from the next academic session.

Provost of the college, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun, gave the assurance at the weekend, during a press briefing at the board room of the college.

The Professor of Psychiatric and first female Provost of the college, said the institution is aware of several challenges faced by its medical students, who live outside the campus from times past including burglary, defraud and harassment, noting that that they had eventuated its fund soliciting from well meaning Nigerians and UI’s Alumni Association to come to its funds aid for the hostel expansion.

Professor Omigbodun recalled that on her assumption as provost on August 1, 2020, the college had been confronted with several challenges, including the mandate to fulfil all prerequisite for courses accreditation and availability of hostel accommodation to all its students.

She disclosed that a sum of 1.3 million US dollars was recently donated by a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T.Y Danjuma (retd) for the construction of a-664 student capacity hostel on an 8, 000 square metre of land secured within the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“A heartfelt goodwill message from the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, who was represented by the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Abiodun Adeoye, emphasised the significance of General Danjuma’s donation.”

“He expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that culminated in the successful realisation of this monumental project and thanked the donor for a previous donation of 350 million naira to the University of Ibadan in honour of Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe to establish a Nephrology Centre and provide Nephrology fellowships for researchers.”

“On behalf of the entire CoMUI Community, students, staff, and alumni, we express our profound gratitude to General T.Y. Danjuma and Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma for this landmark support and a living legacy,” she said.

In her remark, a former Deputy Vice-chancellor, Academics, University of Ibadan, Professor Gbemi Oke, maintained that it is necessary for all well meaning Nigerians to assit government at all levels towards strengthening the nation’s education sector, as T.Y Danjuma Foundation has set an historic landmark in the nation’s education fund aid.