UI Career Fair: Graduates advised to prepare themselves for global opportunities 

University of Ibadan

Participants at the University of Ibadan (UI) Career Fair 2023 on Friday urged university graduates to prepare for the future by building themselves to take up global opportunities.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the UI Career Fair was part of the activities lined up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the institution.

In his keynote address at the event, People and Culture Director, Japan Tobacco International, Mr Innocent Obinwanne, urged graduates to navigate opportunities beyond borders and not necessarily relocate to another country.

“Navigating opportunities beyond borders means being equipped educationally, culturally, mentally and financially to grab job opportunities within and outside the country.

“With the global trend of careers being more fluid, Upskilling and Re-skilling have become topmost priorities for most global Human Resource (HR) leaders and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs),” Obinwanne said.

He enjoined Nigerian graduates to be abreast of technological trends and their application to their various career choices.

Obinwanne said there was a need for workers to acquire new skills in order to remain employable in the digital age.

The CEO of First Bank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, emphasised the importance of grooming young people through mentoring so that they can be the best of who they can be.

He stated that Nigerian graduates should look inward and create opportunities for themselves.

Citing his experience, Adeduntan said he created an opportunity for himself in the banking industry in spite of having a Veterinary Medicine degree.

“Youths, especially, must always think outside the box,” the First Bank CEO said.

Adeduntan charged them to have a positive mindset and attitude to life, adding that there were no limitations that they could not turn into opportunities, NAN said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, who was represented by Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose, had emphasised the need to prepare Nigerian graduates for a brighter future.