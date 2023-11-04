Ugbejie felicitates with Tibi at 70

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Tony Ugbejie has felicitated with Dr. Emmanuel Tibi on the anniversary of his 70th birthday celebration.

Ugbejie in a congratulatory message said the septuagenarian rose above several odds to attain the series of success in his teaching career.

” Dr. Tibi accepted teaching at a time when young university graduates had a series of juicy job offers. In his early teaching career, he faced challenges that would have made him leave but he chose to remain. His endurance was a kind of incubation such that he rose to the position of provost.”



The former student leader said his insistence on remaining a teacher encouraged other trained teachers to accept the job, stressing that while a provost he was able to provide jobs to hundreds of people.

“Tibi who turned seventy years today, will deliver a community interest lecture at the University of Delta, Agbor, today”.