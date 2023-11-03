UEFA rejects Barca appeal, upholds fine for financial rules breach

European football governing body UEFA upheld a 500,000 euro fine ($537,000) on Spanish champions Barcelona on Friday for a breach of their financial control rules.

UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) said in a statement the Catalan club wrongly reported profits “on the disposal of intangible assets” in the financial year 2022.

Barcelona were initially fined by UEFA in July but appealed against it.

The La Liga club have had deep economic problems in recent years, selling off a substantial chunk of future television rights income in 2022 and other parts of the club to keep buying and registering players in the short term.