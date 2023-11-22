UBTH celebrates 2023 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week

By Chris Onuoha

The Antimicrobial Stewardship Sub-Committee of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has held the 2023 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week with the theme, “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.”

A Consultant Clinical Microbiologist in the Department of Medical Microbiology (UBTH), Dr Iriagbonse Osaigbovo spoke during the 2023 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week and expressed worry over Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) both in human, veterinary and environment saying that Africa has the highest mortality rate from AMR infections in the world with 27 deaths per 100,000 attributable to AMR.

Iriagbonse, who spoke among other medical experts who include Prof.Paul Nwiyi, Veterinary Medicine, Prof CE Oshoma, Food and Industrial Microbiology, both of UNIBEN said bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance is a leading public health threat of the 21st century.

Iriagbonse, who is also a senior lecturer with the University of Benin (UNIBEN) said Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when changes in micro-organisms cause drugs to treat infections to become less effective.

She added that bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance if left unchecked, the spread of AMR could make many bacterial pathogens much more lethal in the future than they are today.

Iriagbonse noted that in Africa, there is both irrational use and limited access to antibiotics, making AMR a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally more than HIV and malaria.

The medical expert said the top infectious diseases syndrome associated with Antimicrobial Resistance are lower respiratory tract infections, bloodstream infections and Intra-abdominal infections adding that these three syndromes accounted for 78.8 per cent of deaths attributable to Antimicrobial Resistance in 2019.

“Antimicrobial Resistance is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity with countries in all regions and at all income levels affected.

“We need to slow down Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through infection control Antimicrobial Stewardship, vaccination coverage and a one health approach including stakeholders in the veterinary and environmental sector.

“In addition, to impact on human health, productivity in animals is reduced. Increased cost for healthcare as well as leads to economic losses for individuals and nations.” Iriagbonse said.

In his speech, Chief Medical Director of, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof Darlington Obaseki while presenting the award to members of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Sub-Committee of the Hospital appreciated them for their commitment to improving health outcomes and providing health care solutions in the health system.