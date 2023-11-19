U-20 WWCQ: Falconets defeat Tanzania to qualify for fourth round

Nigeria’s Falconets have sealed qualification for the fourth round of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after defeating Tanzania 2-1 in Abuja on Sunday.

The girls advanced to the next and final round 3-2 on aggregate after both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

Janet Aikekoromowei broke the deadlock in the 15th minute after latching on to an assist from Esther Ajakaye.

The visitors restored parity through Jamila Rajani Mnunduka from a goal mouth scramble five minutes later.

Comfort Folorunso scored the winning goal for the Falconets on the hour mark off an assist from Olushola Shobowale.

Nigeria will face Burundi in the fourth round with the overall winner securing a place at the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup.