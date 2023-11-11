U-17 World Cup: Amara Diouf dazzles as Senegal shock Argentina 2-1

By Efosa Taiwo

Senegal started their campaign at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup on a winning note after shocking Argentina 2-1 in an exhilarating match played at the Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium.

15-year-old Amara Diouf proved to be the star of the match after scoring a brace that was enough to give the West Africans three vital points.

Diouf opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute with a right footed shot from outside the box that went past the Argentine goalkeeper.

The young Argentine made several attempts to draw level but all efforts proved futile as Senegal remained resolute at the back to hold on to their lead.

Seven minutes after the half hour mark, Diouf increased the lead for Senegal to make a comeback for the Argentine twice as difficult.

Diouf, with a dashing run into the box, found the bottom right corner from a difficult angle to double his side’s lead.

Agustin Roberto pulled a goal back for Argentina in the 91st minute but was little too late to alter a win for Senegal who secured their lead till the end.

Senegal now join Morocco and Mali to maintain a perfect record for the African nations who have picked up maximum points in the ongoing competition.