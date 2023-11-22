Two supervisors disown reported vote-of-confidence passed on Warri North Chair, Asekutu

By Innocent Anaba

Two Supervisors in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Jacob Atirene(Health) and Wilson Mene (Information and Special Duties) have disowned claimed that “five Supervising (Supervisory) Councilors in Warri North LGA had passed a vote-of-confidence on the Chairman of the council, Capt. Smart Asekutu.

The controversial publication, had explained that the said vote-of-confidence, purportedly passed on Asetuku, was based on, his “uncommon developmental strides and demonstration of leadership capacity in carrying everyone along in the art of governance.”

The report further claimed, “We are passing a vote of confidence on Capt. Asekutu, because Warri North has witnessed a great leap in health and educational infrastructural advancement with bold steps in poverty alleviation and employment opportunities for youths. Through his rare demonstration of sincerity of purpose and commitment to human welfare development, he has made himself the most sought-after political bride of Warri North as we have never had it so good.”

But Atirene and Mene, while reacting to the publication, in a telephone interview, alleged that Capt. Asekutu, in connivance with some officials of Warri North council, has been appropriating funds in the past 10 months without an Exco meeting, which ought to be attended by the council supervisors.

They said: “Disregard any vote-of-confidence passed on the chairman Warri North council, Asekutu.”