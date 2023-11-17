Two feared dead in Kaduna as police, Shiite protesters clash

At least two people were feared killed in Kaduna state on Thursday when the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shittes, were dispersed by security operatives during a protest over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

According to reports, a commercial motorcyclist and another passer-by were reportedly killed when the demonstrators approached the National Human Rights Commission’s office to deliver a letter of support for Gaza, prompting the security operative to resist them.

The state’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, blamed the deaths on IMN members.

Hassan said, “The movement came out today, Thursday, November 16, November 2023, knowing fully well the ban on public procession in the state. They intend to disrupt social, and economic activities in the state. They blocked the major roads in the metropolis, preventing innocent and law-abiding citizens from carrying out their daily businesses.

“Our operatives (police), in the process of dispersing them, were pelted with stones and other dangerous objects such as catapults, and in the process, one innocent civilian by name Aliyu Sani (40 years old) was hit and died.

“The public knows the Shi’ites are violent people who can never protest peacefully, and everybody knows that they have been outlawed in the state.”