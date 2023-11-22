Two Delta retract defamation story against Sam Ogri

In October 24, 2019, the Journalists ran a story about the oil crisis in Uzere community in which one Sam Ogrih was allegedly accused of funding and sponsoring some armed Uzere community youths who styled themselves as “Freedom Fighters” and had unleashed mayhem on the community.

A defamatory suit was brought against us by one Sam Ogrih, suing the Managing Editor of BIGPEN NIGERIA (Online newspaper), Joe Ogbodu, and another journalist in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, at the magistrate court 4, Asaba, the state capital.

Our Apologies: The two Journalists regretted the the publication after reexaming the facts of the story and hereby apologize to Sam Ogri for any inconveniences the story may have caused his reputation. The story was Not intentional and it’s deeply regretted. The general public to take notice.