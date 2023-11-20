Trust my husband, Nigeria will be great again – First Lady

Oluremi Tinubu

…as Nigerians in Sierra Leone hosts a dinner

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the country has the best interest of Nigerians as its focuses, hence, the bold policies and programmes put in place by the government on prospects of a great future.

Mrs Tinubu has the assurance at a dinner held in her honour by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, NIDO in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

“I can assure you. You can trust my husband. Nigeria is like a fresh baby that we have to nurture. We hope to lay a good foundation that generations will be able to build upon.

“We are in it to make sure we can turn our nation around “.

Senator Tinubu, commended Nigerians living in Sierra Leone for the unity they demonstrate despite being from different tribes and religious backgrounds which she stressed should be emulated by Nigerians back home.

The President of NIDO in Sierra Leone, Engr. A. Abiodun, on behalf of others, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that they would continue to support the government.

They also commended Mrs Tinubu’s initiative, the Renewed Hope Initiative for all it has done so far.

They asked her to collaborate with other African First Ladies to replicate programs such as the empowerment of widows and orphans of the Armed Forces in their countries.

He appealed to Mrs Tinubu to lend a helping hand to the Nigerian community in Sierra Leone in executing their project of a Nigerian Hospital in the country.

Some of the Nigerians who spoke asked that the government should help see to including Nigerians in the diaspora in subsequent voting processes.

Mrs Tinubu was in Sierra Leone on the invitation of the country’s First Lady to commemorate the UN Day on the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence on November 18.