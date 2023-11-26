Trucks, cargo committee pledges to tackle extortion, assault by hoodlums

A choked-up section of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, taken over by trucks. More photos on Page 37. Photos by Joe Akintola, Photo Editor, Kehinde Gbadamosi, Bunmi Azeez, and Akeem Salau.

…As govt inaugurates members

By Ishola Balogun

The Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Committee has expressed preparedness to collaborate with the state government to enhance the effectiveness of haulage business in the state, adding that it would address challenges including the activities of street urchins known as area boys on the road.



The group also stated that it will tackle multiple ticketing imposed on it by various transport unions, local governments, and non-state actors as well as extortion and assault by hoodlums on the road.

The group stated this during its inauguration held at Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, on Friday

Patron of the group, Remi Ogugbemi stressed that the committee would prioritize education and enlightenment of drivers on the necessity of abiding by traffic rules and regulations at all times.

In his address, Ogungbemi said: “We are using this occasion to beseech every trucker irrespective of their affiliate to consider this inauguration as a victory for all of us.

“We enjoy all truckers rendering adequate support by obeying all the traffic rules and regulations that guide trucks’ movement to port which is the only way our working environment can be more pleasant and safer.

The group’s President, Lukman Shittu, expressed optimism of better days for all truckers as the collaboration with the state Ministry of Transport will help solve some of the challenges facing truckers in their daily activities. “This is the first time in the history of truck business in the state that we collaborate with the Lagos state Ministry of Transportation. The cooperation will engender better service. We always battle the challenge of hoodlums extorting money from our truckers, most times, they assault our drivers and inflict injury on them, thereby making the operations of truckers very difficult.

Presiding over the inauguration, Assistant Director of the State Ministry of Transportation, Tiamiyu Oluwatosin, urged the committee to adhere strictly to the rules and guidelines of the state government and the transportation ministry.

“It is time to resolve the crisis and move the industry forward. There are cases of extortion and hoodlums harassing truck drivers on the road. I want this committee to sit down with the board of trustees to chat the appropriate ways to do things,” adding, “that the state government and the ministry of transportation will give necessary assistance to carry out this task.”

He added that the committee was inaugurated to solve the problem of truckers in the state and the success of the committee will depend on the cooperation of the members.

He charged the newly inaugurated committee to handle their duties with civility to overcome the lingering crisis in the sector.