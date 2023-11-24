Truck collides with car on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A collision involving a truck and a car has caused gridlock at the Magboro end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday around 8.10am on the inward Ibadan lane of the expressway, before the Magboro bus stop side of the road.

The collission involved a Toyota Camry with the number plate SMK 436 GB and a Mercedes-Benz truck with the number plate AKD G43 XM.

According to report, the car was heading towards Ibadan, and the truck was about to get on the road before the collision happened.

However, no life was lost at the scene of the accident.