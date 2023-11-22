Troops rescue 31 kidnapped victims in Sokoto forest

By Idris Salisu

As troops continue to intensify their onslaught and conduct a series of clearance operations on terrorist and bandit enclaves in their areas in the North West, 31 Kidnapped Victims were rescued in a forest in Sokoto.

A military source informed Vanguard Newspaper on Wednesday in Gusau, that the operations were conducted by the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), under the command of the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut.

The source further explained that in a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on November 21, 2023, at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, we cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani Forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

According to the source, all the terrorist’s hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists and bandits abandoned their captives and pled before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

“The troops also proceeded to Goboro village, where one female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists and bandits fled in disarray due to the troops’ firepower superiority”.

Troops stressed that they would not relent in their intensive clearance operation in all the terrorist enclaves and their hideout and urged the general public and locals to provide timely information on bandits for a prompt and successful operation.