Troops neutralize 50 terrorists, rescue 182 kidnapped victims nationwide

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting in several theatres to rid the nation of criminal elements and other threats have eliminated 50 terrorists and arrested 171 others including oil theft perpetrators in the last week

Troops also rescued 182 kidnapped hostages while denying oil theft of the estimated sum of one hundred and twenty-eight million sixty-six thousand eight hundred and twenty-five naira (N128,066,825.00).

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known on Friday said, “Troops in the Niger Delta destroyed 49 illegal refining sites., 242 dugout pits, 49 boats, 78 storage tanks, 21 vehicles, 104 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machine, 7 outboard engine and 49 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 151,850 litres of stolen crude oil, 48,630 litres of illegally refined AGO and 10,125 litres of DPK.

During the encounters, troops recovered 66 assorted weapons and 11,474 assorted ammunition made up of one conqueror APC, one GPMG, one NSVT gun, one GT3 rifle, 25 AK47 rifles, 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made AK47 rifles, 3 locally made guns, 4 locally fabricated pistols and 4 long Dane guns, 2 locally made hand grenades and, one bandolier.

Others are the sum of over a million (N75,909,290.00;) 574 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 640 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 150 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo, 10,520 live cartridges, 5 vehicles, 27 mobile phones, 12 motorcycle, 3 Boafeng radios, one Motorolla HHR, 3 bicycles, one solar panel, one solar charger controller, one radio receiver and other items.

Giving details of the operations, Gen Buba said, “In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 33 terrorists, arrested 13 and rescued 132 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered; one conqueror APC, one GPMG, one NSVT gun, one G3 rifle, AK47 rifles, 3 locally made guns, one locally made pump action gun, 2 locally made rifles, 68 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 150 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 3 mobile phones, 3 bicycles and the sum of N851,300.00

“Troops conducted ambush operation against terrorists in Konduga LGA of Borno State, conducted offensive operations to terrorists enclaves in Gamboru and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States and Fighting patrols were equally conducted in Bama, Damboa and Kaga LGAs of Borno State.

“Troops arrested suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists informant and collaborators in Mobbar, Monguno, Kwaya Kusar and Bama LGAs in Borno State. They also discovered arms in Biu LGA of Borno State.

“Additionally, troops arrested BH/ISWAP terrorists and kidnappers in Gulanl and Monguno LGs in Yobe and Borno States.

“On 11 November 2023, troops conducted an ambush operation and made contact with terrorists in Konduga LGA of Borno State. Following a firefight, the terrorists fled and troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 68 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammo, 3 bicycles, one camouflage shirt and one blanket.

“On 9 November 2023, troops in separate operations conducted offensive operations to BH/ISWAP terrorists enclaves in Gamboru and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States respectively. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 11 BH/ISWAP terrorists and rescued 30 kidnapped hostages.

“They also recovered one conqueror APC, one GPMG, one NSVT gun, 5 AK47 rifles, 3 locally made guns, 4 magazines, one boating HHR and 150 rounds of 12.7mm ammo.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 20 terrorists, arrested 34 and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 4 AK47 rifles, one fabricated rifle, 2 locally made pistols, one Dane gun, one locally made 9mm pistol, 55 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 426 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo, 3 magazines, one motorcycle, 15 military water backpacks, 4 mobile phones and the sum of N21,790.00 amongst other items.

“Troops arrested an arms and military gear courier in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. They also conducted raids in Kanam and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Troops equally arrested suspected criminals in Riyom, Mangu, Bokkos and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State.

“Additionally, troops arrested suspected gunrunner and arms dealers in Barkin Ladi and Zango Kataf LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States respectively. Troops foiled kidnapping incident in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

“On 7 November 2023, troops in collaboration with DSS personnel arrested 2 wanted arms/military gears couriers in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The arrested suspects admitted to getting supplies from one Gambo Pyamdu a tailor and Takimi, both working in Terminus Market in Jos.

“After receipt of the consignment, they supply to notorious terrorists Lalli and Abdulkadir (aka Black Abdulahi) in Katsina State. Troops recovered 15 water backpacks, 2 mobile phones and the sum of Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifty Naira (N7,950.00).

“On 8 and 14 November 2023, troops raided suspected criminals’ hideouts in Kanam and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. During the raids, troops arrested 8 suspected criminals and drug peddlers. One of the criminals was identified as Umurana Adamu. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle and 9 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

“Between 8 and 12 November 2023, following a tip-off, troops while conducting fighting patrols arrested suspected criminals in Riyom, Mangu, Bokkos and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State. During the operations, troops arrested 5 suspected criminals.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one fabricated rifle, 55 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 6 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one magazine and one motorcycle.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Strole neutralized 1 terrorist, arrested 9 terrorists and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, 20 live cartridges, one magazine, 4 mobile phones, medical supplies and the sum of N36,200.00 amongst other items.

“On 8 November 2023, following a tip-off, troops in separate operations raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Wukari Guma LGAs of Taraba and Benue States respectively. During the raid, troops arrested 2 suspected kidnappers and recovered one locally fabricated pistol and 20 cartridges.

“On 8 November 2023, troops arrested a suspected terrorist in Takum LGA of Taraba State. Troops recovered 2 mobile phones and the sum of Thirty-Six Thousand Two Hundred Naira (₦36,200.00).

“On 8 November 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces conducted an aggressive patrol to a suspected criminals’ hideout in Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State. During the patrol, troops rescued 4 kidnapped victims and recovered a vehicle.

“On 9 November 2023, troops responded to information of a Kidnapping incident in Gwer West LGA of Benue State. Troops exploited the general area and rescued 2 hostages while efforts were ongoing to rescue others as well as the perpetrators.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 20 terrorists, arrested 48 terrorists and rescued 56 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one long Dane gun, 2 locally made hand grenades, 144 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 5 magazines, 3 Boafeng radios, 8 motorcycles, 7 mobile phones, one solar panel and radio receiver amongst others.

“Troops neutralized terrorists in Maru and Batsari LGAs of Zamfara and Katsina. Troop’s foiled kidnap incident in Suru and Kankara LGAs of Kebbi and Katsina State respectively.

“Troops also arrested suspected BHT and recovered arms and ammunition in Gezawa LGA of Kano State. Troops also conducted fighting patrols at Igabi, Giwa and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State.

“Additionally, troops conducted offensive operations and ambush on suspected bandits in Kajuru and Maru LGAs of Kaduna and Zamfara States.

“On 9 and 13 November 2023, following Intelligence, troops in separate operations responded to kidnapping activities in Faskari and Kankara LGAs

of Katsina State. Troops rescued 31 kidnapped hostages in the operation.

“On 10 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol made contact with bandits in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle.

“On 10 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol encountered an ambush in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and recovered one AK47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, one motorcycle and one mobile phone.

“On 11 November 2023, the air component of Operations Hadarin Daji acquired and subsequently conducted air interdiction on the enclave of a terrorist leader identified as ‘Damina’ in Maru LGA of Zamfara State. Troops also rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 8 suspected terrorists and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made revolver gun, one locally made pistol, 70 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 250 live cartridges, one vehicle, one motorcycle, one mobile phone, one Motorola HHR and the sum of N75,000,000.00.

Troops conducted an ambush operation on terrorists in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State; arrested suspected criminals in Okene, Yagba West and Ajaokuta LGAs of Kogi States and arrested suspected money launderers in Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

“Troops also arrested suspected armed robbers in Bwari Area Council of FCT and also foiled a kidnapping incident in Adavi LGA of Kogi State.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 3 criminals, arrested 7 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued 5 kidnapped hostages.

Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 19 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops raided suspected criminals hideout in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State. Troops ambush suspected IPOB/ESN criminals in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State.

“Troops along with NAPTIP personnel raided areas of Osisioma Ngwa and Aba South LGAs of Abia State and arrested human traffickers.

“In Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 32 suspected oil theft criminals.

“Troops furthermore apprehended 76 suspects for oil thefts and other criminal elements as well as recovered one Dane gun, one locally made pistol, 10 weapons, and 20 ammunitions among other items.

“In the South West, troops of Operation Awatse arrested 22 suspected criminals and recovered 10,000 rounds of shotgun cartridges. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“On 6 November 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces arrested 2 suspected high-profile arms traffickers in Oluyole LGA of Oyo State. Troops recovered 10,000 rounds of shotgun cartridges.

“On 11 November 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces conducted a raid at suspected cultist hideouts in Sagamu and Kosofe LGAs of Ogun and Lagos States respectively. During the operations, troops arrested 20 suspected cultists.

Gen Buba added, “The military will continue to target the leadership and chain of command of the terrorists, insurgents and extremists undermining the security of citizens in the country.

“The ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations are making the country safer each passing day that these evil forces are decimated. The armed forces are on course with its operations, which are yielding encouraging results.

“The terrorist and their cohorts would continue to suffer heavy casualties. It is in their interest to surrender as being done in the NE of the country to avoid eventual destruction.”