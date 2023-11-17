Troops kill 6 bandits, recover ammunition in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized six bandits during an extensive clearance patrol spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a statement on Friday, explained that “operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops began their advance along the Kaduna-Sabon Birni-Dogon Dawa Road, clearing Maidaro and Ngede Allah, before proceeding to Saulawa and Kidandan general areas.”

“In the course of these operations, the forces made contact with bandits at Maidaro, Ngade Allah and Kidandan. The troops engaged swiftly, subduing the bandits at each point. Six bandits were confirmed neutralized in total.”

“The troops exploited the areas and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 14 rounds of ammunition, along with 40 pairs of bandits’ uniforms. Nine motorcycles belonging to the bandits were captured.”

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Uba Sani expressed his satisfaction at the breakthrough achieved by the security forces, and commended the leadership of the GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch, Major General VO Okoro.”

“The Governor lauded the troops for their fine efforts, as he urged them to sustain the tempo and focus of operations.”

“Citizens are urged to report suspicious persons or activities to the Security Operations Room for prompt action by security agencies. Any persons found secretly seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds around these locations must not be aided, but should equally be reported via the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”