Tricycle rider wins Bayelsa Got the talent season 2

A tricycle rider, Awajisere Timipre Ikionyo aka Timmy Turner has emerged the winner of the Bayelsa Got the Talent Season 2 organised by SilverFlame Media

Ikionyo, a 27-year-old from Egbetaiwo- ama in Nembe Local Government Area defeated others to clinch the first money prize of N2.5million.

The music star began his journey to stardom in Yenagoa during the auditioning where he progressed to the next phase after being adjudged as one of the best by three judges.

At the semi-final stage, Ikionyo and other contestants were asked to record a song and post it on the YouTube page which attracted one of the highest views and he was among the top 10 that proceeded to the ten.

Though Ikionyo was 6th on the log with 1,405 views, the two songs he performed for the final namely ‘Love me Now’ by John Legend and ‘Pray for Me’’ by Dare Art Alade were delivered exceptionally well.

On his performance, Ikinyo commended the organisers of the programme for initiating a programme to discover talents.

He assured that he was going to develop his music career and ensure that the world knows that talents exist in Bayelsa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Silver Frame, Mr Sylvester Jesse Sede explained that the event which is in the second season would be transformed into a global brand with contestants all over the world participating.

‘’Bayelsa got talent is put together so we can scout together for young talents across the length and breadth of Bayelsa state for talents who are not able to get opportunities like places like Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja for big talents events like the Voice Nigeria , Nigeria Idol and the rest of them. We put Bayelsa got talen0 togethert so that this talent can have a platform to express their creativity and have an opportunity to be on the spot light.

‘’We are already talking about taking Bayelsa got talent out of Bayelsa but of course the name still remains because it is a brand and we are trying to sell the brand outside itself. Right now the competition is not restricted to Bayelsans alone. If you are not a Bayelsan you can still be a part of this competition. We will explore outside Bayelsa in a couple of years but right now we are trying to build the brand to see how far it takes us.