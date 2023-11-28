Trevolearn: Navigating career success through experience

In the bustling world of online learning, where career trajectories are often charted by theoretical courses, Trevolearn emerges as a beacon of practical wisdom.

Founded in 2023 by Tolu Mayowa, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for reshaping career landscapes, Trevolearn is not just an EdTech firm; it’s a transformative platform bridging the chasm between career ambition and success.

Tolu Mayowa’s journey into the digital realm began in the field of Digital Marketing, navigating through E-commerce and FinTech before finding his niche in EdTech. His brainchild, Trevolearn, germinated from a simple yet profound idea — that real-life experiences and practical wisdom are the keys to career triumph.

Tolu envisaged a platform where professionals could learn not just the “WHAT” but, more crucially, the “HOW” of success.

Trevolearn distinguishes itself by being more than educators; they are architects of career blueprints. Courses on the platform aren’t just a compilation of technical jargon; they are immersive experiences crafted by seasoned professionals.

Tolu explains, “We’re here to show you the ‘HOW’ of careers, not just the ‘WHAT”.

In just three months since its launch, Trevolearn has achieved remarkable milestones. Over 2,000 visitors have flocked to the platform, with more than 100 course creators signing up. Seven course creators have successfully launched their courses, and another 20 are actively working on theirs.

However, building this haven of experiential learning didn’t come without challenges. Convincing experts to transition from technical to experience-based courses posed a significant hurdle. Tolu Mayowa and his team overcame this by diligently educating potential instructors about the unique approach of Trevolearn, fostering a community of professionals sharing their triumphs and tribulations.

Looking ahead, Trevolearn is set for a significant upgrade. With a platform expansion nearing 90% completion, the first quarter of 2024 promises an even more robust space for learners and instructors alike.

Quoting Tolu Mayowa, “Trevolearn is the company that reflects what the next generation of career professionals would look like — more informed, more experienced, and more connected.” Indeed, Trevolearn is not just an EdTech platform; it’s a testament to the transformative power of experiential learning in carving out the path to career success.