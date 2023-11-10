Treasure is a testament to my dedication to making innovative music – Singer VASA

By Rita Okoye

Ali Freedom famously known as VASA, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but hails from Benue State. The cultural heritage that surrounded him during his formative years played a significant role in shaping the distinctive musical style he possesses today.

Even as a young child, VASA displayed an unwavering passion for music; however, it was through the influence of his cousin; an accomplished artiste, and his friend; a renowned producer that he found himself embarking on a remarkable journey within the realm of music.

Under their expert guidance and mentorship, VASA developed an immense affection for the art which laid down the foundation for all his future pursuits in the expansive music industry.

In the heart of Nigeria’s music scene, VASA, is making waves at just 19 years old. Signed to IZE Records, his debut singles “Teriza” and “Bolanle” have already rocked the industry. Now ready for his next big move as VASA unveils his sophomore project, ‘Treasure.’

This musical journey promises to redefine Afrobeat, showcasing the artist’s growth and commitment to pushing musical boundaries. VASA’s first drop in August 2023 introduced us to a young talent changing the game in Nigerian music.

The tracks “Teriza” and “Bolanle” gained over a million streams, and now ‘Treasure’ is set to make an even bigger statement. It’s not just an album; it’s a testament to VASA’s dedication to making innovative music.

As Freedom Ali presents ‘Treasure,’ expect a fresh take on Afrobeat that goes beyond the usual. Beyond catchy beats, VASA has become a trailblazer in Afrobeat.

With millions of views on TikTok and a substantial following, ‘Treasure’ is a testament to his growth and determination. The artist invites fans to join him on this musical journey through ‘Treasure,’ an album that’s more than just songs. Explore VASA on all social platform for a peek behind the scenes and witness the evolution of an artist who’s changing the game in Nigerian music. Get ready for a new chapter in Afrobeat with VASA’s ‘Treasure.’