Transport Minister approves Railway Station in Dambatta

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a major development for the communities of Dambatta and Makoda, the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, has approved the establishment of a railway station in Dambatta as part of the ongoing Kano-Maradi Rail project.

This was confirmed during a visit by a delegation representing the communities, led by former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Arch Aminu Dabo, to the Ministry of Transportation.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dabo expressed their gratitude to the Minister for considering the appeal for the railway station.

“We are deeply thankful to the Honorable Minister for this significant decision. The railway station in Dambatta will greatly benefit our local communities and the region as a whole”, he stated.

Hon Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, the member representing Dambatta/Makoda Federal Constituency, was also part of the delegation.

He added to Dabo’s sentiments, saying, “The approval of this railway station is a clear demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the government’s commitment to regional development.”

The Kano-Maradi Rail project, a key infrastructure initiative, is expected to enhance transportation and connectivity within the region. The inclusion of a railway station in Dambatta is anticipated to spur economic growth, improve access to transportation, and create new opportunities for trade and development in the area.

The delegation extended its gratitude to Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubrin (CON), whose appeal played a significant role in the approval of the railway station.

“Deputy Senate President Jubrin’s advocacy brought the needs and aspirations of our local communities to the attention of the Ministry of Transportation. His commitment to promoting essential infrastructure projects is remarkable,” Dabo commented.

The visit by the Dambatta and Makoda communities to the Ministry of Transportation underscores the impact of collaborative efforts between government officials and local representatives in addressing infrastructure needs and fostering regional progress.