‘To Err is Human’ – Police pardon actress Descushiel over National Anthem gaffe 

IGP Egbetokun

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, said it has pardoned Mercy Isoyip, popular as Descushiel, an actress, rapper, and singer, who muddled up the National Anthem at a public function organised by the Force.

Recall that last week, during a conference and retreat for senior police officers in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, Descushiel, dressed in a police uniform for the event, made a gaffe in the recitation of the national anthem.

But, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the NPF officially announced that Descushiel had been pardoned.

The Force stated: “To err is human. NPF pardons Mercy Isoyip aka Descushiel after the actress muddled up the National Anthem’s lyrics. Pledges continual support for youthful crafts.”

The video of her rendition, which showed Governor Hope Uzodinma and other guests in the hall looking surprised, quickly circulated on social media.

Descushiel later issued a public apology via her Instagram page for her incorrect rendition of the anthem at the public event, extending her apologies to both the general public and the Police institution.

The NPF, on Monday, further expressed its commitment to supporting and encouraging youthful talents.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, speaking at an event, suggested that stage fright may have contributed to Descushiel’s error, considering the presence of a significant audience of dignitaries at the event.

He advocated giving her another opportunity to recite the National Anthem at a public gathering.