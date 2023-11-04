TMG to INEC: Avoid repeating Kano error of uncertified ballots

Auwal Ibrahim Musa

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, on Saturday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avoid errors committed in the 2023 Kano State Governorship election, causing the tribunal to nullify the victory of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

In a statement by its, Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), TMG said it was mysterious that after a winner was declared in the election witnessed by a group reliable of observers, the victory was reversed by the court for errors of the electoral umpire.

While urging the judiciary to restore justice in Kano, Rafsanjani said: “Inconsistencies associated with the election tribunal rulings have created injustice”.

The Group charged INEC to restore public confidence in its processes as off-cycle elections hold in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Stakes in the coming weeks.

Besides, the TMG tasked INEC on transparent elections where the court will no longer be the Institution that declares victory.