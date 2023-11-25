Tiv Youth Council felicitates Buratai on conferment of doctorate degree

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYCW) has congratulated former chief of Army and Nigerian Ambassador of Benin Republic, Gen. Yusuf Buratai, CFR on the occasion of the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on him by Igbinedion University.

In a congratulatory message signed by the president TYCW, the umbrella body of the Tiv youths, Hon. Michael Msuaan, MON explained that the honorary award on Gen. Buratai coming when he is no longer in office is a testimony of his outstanding stewardship and remarkable leadership abilities while in office.

According to Hon. Msuaan, the former Chief of Army Staff left indelible marks on the security architecture of the country at a time criminal elements where determined to destroy the country. He stated that the determination and gallantry on the Gen. Yusuf Buratai saved the country from collapse.

The Tiv Youth leader noted that under Gen. Buratai reign as chief of Army Staff, he introduced several reforms that placed the Nigerian military on the pedestal and enabled the soldiers to confront and degrade the activities of ISWAP/BokoHaram, and other criminality.

Such recognition is a celebration of distinguished service to the nation and humanity in general, it is an honour for his Bravity and courage in his meritorious and committed service to the nation. His critical role in the protection of the sovereignty of the country is worth this recognition.

Hon. Msuaan praised the qualities of Qualities of Buratai as a highly skilled and no nonsense military general of high repute, patriotism and dedication to the protection of the sovereignty of the country. Gen. Buratai was always leading from the front and believed in taking the battle to the enclaves of the enemies.

As chief of Army Staff, General Buratai encouraged a robust civil – military relationship leading to major break through In the fight against terrorism. He prioritized the welfare and training of military personnel. Through his initiative, he established the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies in Biu, Nigerian Army Aviation hangar at Jaji Airstrip, Kaduna; Mine Resistance Amour Protected vehicles (MRAP); establishment of the Nigerian Army Special Forces School; First Nigerian Army indigenous infantry patrol vehicle; Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command and the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company,and the Nigerian Army university Biu.

The president of the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, While celebrating the conferment of the doctorate degree on Gen. Yusuf Buratai CFR, urged him to continue to serve humanity wished him many more honors awards and recognition.