Tinubu’s loyalist renames daughter after president’s late mother

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

A loyalist of President Bola Tinubu, Khamis Darazo has renamed his daughter Hauwa Darazo after his late mother Alhaja Abibatu Tinubu to celebrate the president’s reforms since his ascension to office on May 29.

Darazo, during the renaming ceremony held in Bauchi at the weekend, said he was motivated by his confidence in Tinubu’s vision and leadership for the nation’s path to prosperity while also admonishing Nigerians to be patient to reap the dividends of the president’s reforms.

“Today marks a significant moment of celebration as we hold this renaming ceremony. In a heartfelt tribute, I have renamed my dear daughter Hauwa to Abibatu, after President Tinubu’s mother.

“This decision reflects more than mere admiration; it is an homage to the matriarch of a leader, a tribute to the upbringing of a president. In renaming my daughter, I vow to nurture her with the essence of perseverance, leadership, and a commitment to serving others,” he said.

He also stated that he had given his entire NYSC allowance to promote President Tinubu’s campaign efforts in Bauchi and Gombe States.

“This gesture is not motivated by a desire for personal gain or political favors; rather, it reflects my deep-seated confidence in his vision and leadership for our nation’s path to prosperity.

“Additionally, I had actively engaged communities in Gombe and Bauchi states, advocating for their support and votes for him in the February 2023 elections.

“My prayers have been ceaseless for President Tinubu’s triumph. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for answering our prayers, as President Tinubu has emerged victorious.

“I want to emphasize that my support for President Tinubu transcends any form of material exchange. It is rooted in a firm belief. I have not sought nor received any political favors in return, not even from the state APC executives. My dedication is solely to Nigeria’s progress, to the hope of a better tomorrow, and to the leadership that will guide us there,” he added.