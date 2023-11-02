Tinubu’s female ministers dress like beauty pageant contestants – Adebayo Shittu

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the female ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu dress like beauty pageant contestants.

Shittu made this known during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, adding that government functionaries should take public offices with seriousness.

The ex-minister who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2019 made the remark in reaction to Tinubu’s address to his ministers at the retreat on Wednesday.

At the opening of a three-day retreat for ministers and presidential aides on Wednesday, Tinubu warned that ministers who do not perform on their assignments will be shown the door.

Speaking about the president’s warning, Shittu said, “I’m happy that President Tinubu appointed a number of female ministers but my impression whenever I see them on television is as if they are going to beauty competitions based on the type of dresses they wear.”

He said there is a need for all ministers to show that they are serious about the business of governance.

“I think there is need for us (APC) as a government to show more seriousness in the assignments that we have in this government,” he said.