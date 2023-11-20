Tinubu’s cash transfers to 15m households ‘ll strengthen social safety nets – Robinson Uwak

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Robinson Uwak, a former member of the House of Representatives, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to grant an additional N35,000 allowance to all federal workers.

Uwak argued that this move will help mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on 15 million households.

In a statement issued yesterday, he emphasized that these proactive measures will alleviate the economic hardships faced by citizens.

Uwak expressed confidence that these initiatives will not only bring relief to the most impoverished and vulnerable individuals but also strengthen the country’s social safety nets.

He said, “President Tinubu’s move to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal will undoubtedly ameliorate the economic plight of the most vulnerable households in our country.

“I have no doubt that the proposed cash transfers to 15 million households will further strengthen our social safety nets.”

Uwak also commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and President Tinubu for their handling of the recent indefinite nationwide strike and its subsequent suspension.

He described their actions as a demonstration of patriotism and empathy towards ordinary Nigerians, who would have been most affected by an indefinite strike.

Uwak emphasized the collective effort in navigating the recent strike and praised the administration’s resilience in the face of adversity, as well as the resilience of the labor unions.

The former congressman also expressed sympathy for Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, who was assaulted during a solidarity visit to Imo State in support of workers.

He appreciated the prompt intervention and investigation by security agencies into the incident, highlighting their role in swiftly resolving the conflict.

“The security agencies’ quick response and investigation into the assault on Comrade Joe Ajaero is commendable and has contributed significantly to the quick resolution of this conflict,” Uwak said.