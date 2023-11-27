Tinubu’s Campaigners in S-South groaning – Campaign Coordinator

President Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Coordinator of The Asiwaju Group, TAG, in the South South, Pastor Reuben Wilson, on Monday, lamented that most of those who campaigned for the election of the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the Niger Delta have been groaning as a result of apparent rejection.



Wilson said it was unfortunate that while those who never made as much sacrifices for Tinubu have been rewarded with appointments, those who took time to work for his election were being abandoned.



In a statement, he said that it was important for Tinubu to look towards the south south and reward his loyal followers.

Wilson said: “Tinubu should “urgently consider some of his ardent supporters in the South -South zone for appointment in his government as majority of his ardent supporters are not happy with what’s happening at the moment.



“They are yet to be considered for appointment while some persons who worked with the opposition parties against Mr President in the 2023 presidential election are the persons enjoying his Presidency at the expense of those who genuinely worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr President.



“As an ardent supporter of Mr President, I’m deeply worried about the complaints of the genuine supporters of our party in the South -South, who deserve appointments but are yet to be considered for appointments.



“I traversed the length and breadth of the South -South zone as the South -South Coordinator of The Asiwaju Group (TAG) and Founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIGLA) to campaign for Mr President and that afforded me the opportunity to meet with a lot of genuine supporters of our party.



“Unfortunately, most of the ardent and true supporters of Mr President are yet to be considered for appointment and it is negatively affecting the morale of Mr President’s great supporters and party faithful in the zone.”