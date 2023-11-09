Tinubu’s administration has come to stay – The Patriots

President Tinubu

**Anayoku-led eminent citizens task president on economic woes, insecurity

**Say he has historic opportunity to fix Nigeria

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Patriots, a group of eminent citizens led by former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive actions to address the economic woes of the country and insecurity.

Rising from a meeting, yesterday, the eminent citizens said: “We accept the reality of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration whose legitimacy derives from the judgement of the highest judiciary court in our land on the country’s 2023 national elections.

“We are very concerned at the current lamentable state of affairs in our country including the declining sense of national unity, the insecurity of life and property, the increasing poverty and unemployment afflicting our citizens, especially the youth.”

In a statement by Chief Anyaoku, the leaders and elders said they “met as a group of non-partisan individuals whose common purpose is love for our country, Nigeria, and a shared desire to have a united, stable and progressive nation that cares for the welfare of its citizens.”

They recalled and paid tribute to their past leaders such as late Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN, in whose Chambers they met, and Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, who passed on last week., saying both were “great Nigerian patriots, the former was a towering legal luminary; the latter was a giant constitutional scholar who served his country and several African countries meritoriously.”

Tasking President Tinubu on the state of the nation, they said: “Experience over the last 30 years has shown that despite the declared best intentions of our governments, Nigeria’s unity, internal security and economy have continued to deteriorate. In our view, the reason is that our governments have continued to scratch the surface instead of addressing the fundamental issue of the governance system which flows from the constitution of the country.

“We believe that President Tinubu’s government has a historic opportunity and responsibility for fixing this fundamental challenge. If he, like the previous governments, makes the mistake of avoiding to effect of the necessary fundamental change by bringing in a new people’s constitution, Nigeria will inevitably continue its present dangerous decline. Only a truly Federal Constitution as was agreed by Nigeria’s founding fathers will give the country a chance of tackling its current challenges effectively.”