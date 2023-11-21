Tinubu’ll continue Buhari’s Siemens electrification deal – Minister 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has assured that President Bola Tinubu will continue the Siemens electrification deal initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tuggar gave this assurance in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said, “In the coming year, by the first half of next year, there will be a remarkable improvement in the electricity supply in the country.

Recall that Siemens, headquartered in Munich, agreed in 2019 to help raise Nigeria’s electricity output to 7,000 megawatts in the first phase, targeting a total generation and output capacity of 25,000 mw come 2025.

But the project, a major revamp of Nigeria’s power infrastructure, was said to be slowed by five years after COVID-19 disrupted the process.

“When we conceptualized this project in 2018, our plan was that within two years we should be done with phase one, but then Covid happened,” Bloomberg quoted Oladayo Orolu, head of business development and government relations at the firm, as saying in an interview.

The original understanding was that Siemens Energy would scale the country’s grid operational capacity from below 5,000 mw to 7,000 mw by 2021, expand it to 11,000 mw by 2023, and deliver 25,000 mw by 2025.