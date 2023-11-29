Tinubu using foreign engagements to market Nigeria — Idris, Information Minister

Idris

By Henry Ojelu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his seriousness about charting a sustainable course for Nigeria’s prosperity, using the tool of foreign policy and engagement.

Speaking on the gains of President Tinubu’s recent trips to the Middle East and Germany, the minister stated the President seized the occasions to highlight two very important messages, which he has always stressed in his engagements with foreign governments and businesses: the bold economic reform in the areas of petrol subsidy and foreign exchange management and the fact that, under his watch, Nigeria is fully open for business and investment, and will do everything to protect the sanctity of all domestic and foreign investment.

Idris said: “These are two of the key planks upon which the lasting social and economic prosperity of Nigeria will be built. The first one will free up significant amounts of resources for investment in infrastructure, social investment and food security, while the second one will attract the capital required to build a globally competitive economy.

“Everywhere the President has been, abroad, and even at home, he takes the pains to emphasize and reiterate these two foundational messages, an affirmation of his belief in the fact that as President, he is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nigeria.

Two important engagements happened on the sidelines of the Middle East Summit, which are very crucial to the economic development of Nigeria, and to the realization of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The first engagement was a bilateral meeting between the President and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Friday November 10.

“Two very beneficial Saudi pledges to Nigeria emerged from this bilateral meeting, which I was privileged to attend: the first was a pledge that Saudi Aramco will invest in the revamp of Nigeria’s state-owned oil refineries, with a view to ensuring completion within three years, while the second was a pledge to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing reforms by making available a substantial dollar-denominated deposit to boost forex liquidity.

“These are two transformational investments that will go a long way in stabilizing and strengthening President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, and help fast-track the journey towards reaping the full benefits of these reforms. In addition, the Saudi Government pledged to invest in agriculture and food security in Nigeria, as well as public infrastructure; two of the many areas in which it has recorded laudable domestic successes.

“From the Nigerian perspective, there is no doubt a lot that we can learn from and partner with Saudi Arabia on, starting with their successful efforts in diversifying an economy that has historically relied almost exclusively on oil and gas. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has demonstrated great seriousness towards building a post-oil economy that is also a world leader in the green economy, charting a path that Nigeria can follow in.

“A little over a week after the Saudi trip, President Tinubu was again on the move, this time to Berlin, Germany, on the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference, on November 20, 2023. To better appreciate the importance of the relationship, it should be remembered that Germany and Nigeria share the distinction of being the continental economic giants of Europe and Africa respectively.

“For President Tinubu, it was yet another Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) opportunity. First, he was on a panel that discussed the theme, “Fostering local value chains and investments in Africa – The role of the German private sector”, where he noted that since his assumption of office, ‘we have embarked on transformative changes, removing all obstacles hindering businesses.”